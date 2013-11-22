版本:
BRIEF-Dow and MBP Investors agree to new ownership for Dow Kokam

Nov 22 Dow Chemical Co : * Dow and mbp investors agree to new ownership for Dow kokam * Says transaction makes mbp the majority owner of Dow kokam * Says announce the acquisition of dow's ownership interest in Dow kokam llc

(Dow kokam) by mbp * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
