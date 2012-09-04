UPDATE 2-Dow Chemical to rework business structure

* Dow to change business reporting structure
* Business units to report to executive committee
* Won't alter how quarterly results reported
* Shares fall 1.8 percent
Sept 4 Dow Chemical Co, the largest
chemical maker in the United States, said it will rework its
business structure and appoint business presidents who will
report directly to an executive committee.
The move is partly Dow's response to the weak global economy
as it tries to boost sales by cutting bureaucracy and responding
more quickly to customer requests.
In July, Dow reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter
profit as worldwide demand for chlorine, plastics and electronic
parts plunged.
"We will have less structure at the top of the company with
more deployment and implementation in the markets and out in the
field," Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The business presidents, who will be named later this week,
will report to a five-member executive committee that includes
Liveris and Chief Financial Officer Bill Weideman.
The committee will "be accountable for setting the overall
direction and strategy for Dow," spokeswoman Rebecca Bentley
said in an e-mail.
The company said it will immediately eliminate the current
business division structure and move to a global business unit
model.
The change will not effect how Dow reports its quarterly
results in its seven operating segments. The company's
third-quarter results are set to be released Oct. 25.
Dow Chemical's shares fell 1.8 percent to $28.77 in
afternoon trading.