Dow Chemical receives $2.2 bln as damages from Kuwait co

May 7 Dow Chemical Co said it has
received $2.2 billion as damages from Kuwait's state-run
chemicals company, a year after an arbitrator told Petrochemical
Industries Co to pay up for cancelling a planned plastics joint
venture in 2008.
The International Chamber of Commerce's International Court
ruled against Petrochemical Industries for pulling out of the
$17.4 billion "K-Dow" petrochemical joint venture as the global
economy sunk into a recession. [ID: nL1E8GO345]
"Receipt of this award enables Dow to accelerate actions
that are in line with our stated priorities for uses of cash -
foremost of which is paying down debt and remunerating
shareholders," Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a
statement.
The cash payment includes damages as well as recovery of its
costs, Dow Chemical said.
Dow Chemical's shares were up about 1 percent at $34.23 on
the New York Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday morning.