HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
NEW YORK May 10 Dow Chemical Co shareholders declined to split the roles of chairman and chief executive at their annual meeting on Thursday. The proposal to split the roles received only 36 percent of votes cast at the meeting.
The shareholders also approved Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris' $19.3 million compensation package for 2011.
The compensation vote, required as part of 2010's Dodd-Frank reform act in the United States, was nonbinding.
Shares of Midland, Michigan-based Dow rose 20 cents to $32.33 in morning trading.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.