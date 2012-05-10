Dow Chemical stockholders reject independent chair

NEW YORK May 10 Dow Chemical Co shareholders declined to split the roles of chairman and chief executive at their annual meeting on Thursday. The proposal to split the roles received only 36 percent of votes cast at the meeting.

The shareholders also approved Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris' $19.3 million compensation package for 2011.

The compensation vote, required as part of 2010's Dodd-Frank reform act in the United States, was nonbinding.

Shares of Midland, Michigan-based Dow rose 20 cents to $32.33 in morning trading.