Dow Chemical to close 4 plants in cost-saving move

April 2 Dow Chemical Co said on Monday it is closing four plants and laying off 900 workers in Europe and North America, part of a plan to slash annual costs by $250 million amid the global economic downturn.

Dow will record $350 million in one-time charges for the closures.

Dow said it will close Styrofoam plants in Illinois, Hungary and Portugal, as well as a Brazilian plant that produces toluene diisocyanate, a chemical needed to make polyurethane.

About $110 million will go to laid-off workers, Dow spokeswoman Rebecca Bentley said. The company has roughly 52,000 workers around the world.

