UPDATE 1-Dow Chemical raises dividend 28 percent

* Payout rises to 32 cents from 25 cents
* Remains below pre-recession level of 42 cents
* Comes nearly a year after last dividend raise
* Stock up 1.9 percent in after-hours trading
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, April 12 Dow Chemical Co on
Thursday boosted its quarterly dividend 28 percent, dipping
further into its growing $5.44 billion cash reserve and saying
it expects earnings growth for the foreseeable future.
The quarterly payout from the largest U.S. chemical maker by
sales will rise to 32 cents from 25 cents but has yet to return
to a pre-recession level of 42 cents.
Still, the hike shows Dow's confidence that many of its core
businesses are stabilizing.
The dividend increase comes nearly a year after Dow last
boosted its dividend.
That increase, to 25 cents from 15 cents, was the first
since Dow cut its dividend in 2009.
Before 2009, Dow had never cut its dividend. It either
raised it or held it steady ever since the company's 1897
founding.
The company's cash reserve jumped sharply in the fourth
quarter of 2011 to $5.44 billion from $2.21 billion in the third
quarter.
"We are confident in our ability to continue to achieve
higher and more sustainable earnings, and today's announcement
demonstrates our commitment to increasingly reward shareholders
as we grow," Dow Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a
statement on Thursday.
The dividend will be payable on July 30 to shareholders of
record as of June 29.
Shares of Dow rose 1.9 percent to $33.25 in after-hours
trading.
Dow is set to post first-quarter results on Thursday, April
26.