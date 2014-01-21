Loeb's Third Point takes stake in Dow Chemical - letter

Jan 21 Activist investor and hedge fund manager
Daniel Loeb has taken a stake in Dow Chemical Co and
wants the company to spin off its petrochemical arm, according
to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
News of the investment from Loeb's $14 billion firm, Third
Point, sent Dow Chemical shares up nearly 7 percent in premarket
trading.
Dow Chemical is now Loeb's largest investment, according to
the letter.
A Dow Chemical spokeswoman, traveling with CEO Andrew
Liveris in Davos, Switzerland, said she was unaware of Loeb's
stake and would comment later.