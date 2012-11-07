New Issue - Dow Chemical sells $2.5 bln in 2 parts

Nov 7 The Dow Chemical Co on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and SMBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DOW CHEMICAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.266 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.204 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.84 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.507 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS