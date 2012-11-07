版本:
New Issue - Dow Chemical sells $2.5 bln in 2 parts

Nov 7 The Dow Chemical Co on Tuesday
sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    HSBC, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and SMBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DOW CHEMICAL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.266   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.204 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 97.84    FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.507 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

