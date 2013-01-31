版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 20:12 BJT

Dow Chemical reports quarterly loss as demand slumps

Jan 31 Dow Chemical Co reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday due to large restructuring charges and falling sales of specialty plastics and chlorine.

For the fourth quarter the company posted a net loss of $716 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with a net loss of 20 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Sales fell 1 percent to $13.92 billion.

Dow Chemical took a $990 million charge in the fourth quarter, part of a plan announced in October to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, close 20 plants and write down the value of its underperforming lithium ion battery business.

