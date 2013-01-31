Dow Chemical reports quarterly loss as demand slumps

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
Jan 31 Dow Chemical Co reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday due to large restructuring charges and falling sales of specialty plastics and chlorine.
For the fourth quarter the company posted a net loss of $716 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with a net loss of 20 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Sales fell 1 percent to $13.92 billion.
Dow Chemical took a $990 million charge in the fourth quarter, part of a plan announced in October to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, close 20 plants and write down the value of its underperforming lithium ion battery business.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.