公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 19:08 BJT

Dow profit jumps on strong sales of seeds, crop chemicals

April 25 Dow Chemical Co reported a 33 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its seeds and crop-protection chemicals and lower raw material costs.

Net income rose to $550 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter from $412 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

