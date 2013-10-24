Dow Chemical says looking to raise $3-$4 bln from assets sales

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
Oct 24 Dow Chemical Co said it was looking to raise at least $3 to $4 billion from assets sales and posted a higher quarterly profit.
Net income rose by a fifth to $594 million, or 49 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $497 million or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales rose 1 percent to $13.73 billion, helped by strong agricultural demand.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.