UPDATE 4-Dow Chemical raises asset sale target to $3 bln-$4 bln

* Third-quarter adjusted profit $0.50/share vs est. $0.54
* Weak performance materials unit weighs on profit
* Shares down 1.5 pct
By Swetha Gopinath and Garima Goel
Oct 24 Dow Chemical Co said it now
expects to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from asset
sales in the next 18 to 24 months, at least double its earlier
target, as it looks to shed businesses exposed to commodity
price swings.
The bulk of what Dow Chemical plans to sell is housed in its
performance materials business, which was mainly responsible for
the company's weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
Dow Chemical shares were down 1.5 percent at $40.45 in early
afternoon trading on Thursday.
The performance materials unit includes the epoxy and
commodity chlorine derivatives businesses that Dow Chemical
wants to sell.
"In performance materials, we are still facing significant
headwinds and so that's why you see us increasing that
divestiture target to $3 billion-$4 billion," spokeswoman
Rebecca Bentley said.
Dow Chemical was earlier targeting proceeds of $1.5 billion
from sales of non-core assets.
"It's possible that they will even increase that target
again," UBS Investment Research analyst John Roberts said.
The company will shed its epoxy business through a joint
venture or a sale, with a transaction expected in the near term,
Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said on a conference call.
Demand for epoxy resins, used in windmill blades and a host
of other products, has tumbled due to excess capacity in China
and the loss of subsidies for wind energy in Europe.
Liveris said the company would sell parts of its chlorine
and derivatives assets such as chlorinated organics -- used in
electronics and refrigerants among other things -- and vinyls,
used to make a raw material for water pipes.
The company said in August that it was also looking at
options for its European construction materials
businesses.
"We are moving away from being all things to all markets and
going deeper and narrower into profit pools ...," Liveris said,
adding the company's focus would now be electronics, packaging
and agriculture.
The company sold its polypropylene licensing and catalyst
business to smaller rival W.R. Grace & Co for $500
million this month.
The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales has divested
non-core businesses representing about $8 billion in revenue
since 2009.
PLASTIC GAINS OVERSHADOWED
The performance plastics business, Dow Chemical's largest
unit, has enjoyed margin expansion, driven by abundance of cheap
shale-derived natural gas, used to produce ethylene, a building
block for plastics. EBITDA at the segment shot up 32 percent.
The company expects strong margins to continue in the
business, Chief Financial Officer William Weideman said on the
post-earnings call, adding that its agricultural sciences
business would continue to grow as well.
EBITDA at the performance materials business fell 36 percent
in the third quarter.
Dow Chemical's net income rose 20 percent to $594 million,
or 49 cents per share, helped mainly by the plastics, packaging,
coatings and electronics businesses.
The adjusted profit was 50 cents per share, missing the
average analyst estimate of 54 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $13.73 billion. Analysts on
average had expected $13.99 billion.