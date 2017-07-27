FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Worldwide price gains help Dow Chemical beat estimates
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Worldwide price gains help Dow Chemical beat estimates

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to 95 cents per share from 0.95 cents in the second paragraph)

July 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co's results beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the chemicals company raised prices of its products and cut costs.

The company's operating earnings, which excluded some items, rose to $1.08 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall volume rose 3 percent, led by demand in the Middle East, Africa and India.

Revenue surged nearly 16 percent to $13.83 billion, helped by a 5 percent rise in prices across geographies.

Sales in performance plastics, Dow's biggest business, rose 8.5 percent, the company said.

Dow, which is merging with DuPont, said productivity and cost savings rose to $215 million in the reported quarter.

Analysts had expected Dow to report a profit of $1 per share and revenue of $13.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below