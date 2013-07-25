Dow Chemical profit shoots up 72 percent

July 25 Dow Chemical Co reported a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by robust agricultural demand and higher margins in its plastics business.

Net income rose to $2.34 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the second quarter, from $649 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the largest U.S. chemical maker by sales was unchanged at $14.6 billion.