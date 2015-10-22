版本:
Dow Chemical profit surges 51.4 pct

Oct 22 Dow Chemical Co's quarterly profit surged 51.4 percent, partly due to higher margins as raw material costs fell.

The company's net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $852 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, however, fell 16 percent to $12.04 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

