UPDATE 2-Dow Chemical profit beats due to higher prices, lower costs

* 2nd-qtr adjusted profit $0.74/shr, vs est. $0.72
* Revenue up 2 pct to $14.92 bln vs est $14.82 bln
* Higher prices, lower costs boost margins across most units
* Agriculture, feedstocks and energy division weighs
* CEO says focused on monetizing non-strategic businesses
By Swetha Gopinath
July 23 Dow Chemical Co reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose and margins
improved due to higher prices and a tight control on costs.
The company said margins improved in four of its six units,
aided in part by lower costs for ethane, used in making ethylene
and plastics.
Dow, which makes everything from insecticides to plastics,
said sales rose across all six of its businesses in the quarter
ended June 30.
"It was a solid quarter all around and I think it caught
some people by surprise because of the leverage they saw to
commodity prices," said Stephen Hoedt, senior equity research
analyst with Key Private Bank.
Dow Chemical's shares were up 1.2 percent at $52.91 in early
trading.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point has urged Dow to
separate its commoditized raw materials businesses from its
specialty chemicals operations - demands that Dow has repeatedly
rejected.
Dow says that its raw materials units help keep costs down
in the high-growth specialty chemicals used in agriculture, food
and electronics - an argument reinforced by Chief Executive
Andrew Liveris on Wednesday.
"The inputs and the outputs are very linked. We have
explained that in great detail to every investor, including
Third Point," Liveris told Reuters.
ASSET SALES
The company's agriculture business and the feedstocks and
energy division were the two exceptions to margin growth in the
quarter. Dow has said it may look at restructuring the
feedstocks and energy unit.
"It is clear to us that the feedstock piece of it can be
crafted differently and we are putting in a lot of work into
that," Liveris said.
Dow plans to raise as much as $6 billion from non-core asset
sales by the end of 2015 and has put its epoxy business and some
chlorine and derivatives assets up for sale.
It is also looking to shed non-core businesses in its
functional materials and performance materials units.
Rival DuPont and a number of other chemical makers
are facing increasing investor pressure to divest volatile
businesses and return more money to shareholders.
DuPont, which is more exposed to farm sales, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak
demand for corn seeds.
Dow's net income available for common stockholders fell 62
percent to $882 million, or 73 cents per share.
The year-earlier quarter included a gain of $2.2 billion
paid by Kuwait's state chemical company as damages for pulling
out of a petrochemical venture in 2008.
Adjusted profit was 74 cents per share, beating the average
analysts' estimate of 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $14.92 billion, slightly above the
average analysts' estimate of $14.82 billion.
Dow Chemical's shares have risen more than 50 percent in the
last year.
The stock trades at 17.76 times forward earnings, above
16.12 times for DuPont, but below an average of 19.75 times for
the chemical industry.
