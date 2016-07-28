Dow Chemical profit nearly triples on Dow Corning gain

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Dow Chemical Co's quarterly profit nearly tripled, helped by a gain related to the restructuring of the Dow Corning joint venture.
Dow said in December it would assume full control of Dow Corning, its venture with Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc .
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.12 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.14 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, sales fell 7.4 percent to $11.95 billion.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production