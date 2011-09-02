UPDATE 1-Dow Chemical gets U.S. government solar grant

* Dept of Energy grants Dow $12.8 mln for solar study
* To try and make building-integrated solar cheaper
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) has
received a $12.8 million grant from the U.S. government to
study how to cut the cost of solar panels integrated into
construction products.
The U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot program awarded the
grant, which Dow will use as part of a three-year research
project into solar project costs.
The study will focus on so-called building integrated
photovoltaics, a class of solar products that are built into
housing material, such as windows or walls.
Dow is working to bring a solar shingle product to market,
but has so far been delayed. It expects the product, which is
installed on roofs like ordinary shingles and can generate
electricity from sunlight, to launch later this year.
