UPDATE 1-Dow Chemical gets U.S. government solar grant

* Dept of Energy grants Dow $12.8 mln for solar study

* To try and make building-integrated solar cheaper

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) has received a $12.8 million grant from the U.S. government to study how to cut the cost of solar panels integrated into construction products.

The U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot program awarded the grant, which Dow will use as part of a three-year research project into solar project costs.

The study will focus on so-called building integrated photovoltaics, a class of solar products that are built into housing material, such as windows or walls.

Dow is working to bring a solar shingle product to market, but has so far been delayed. It expects the product, which is installed on roofs like ordinary shingles and can generate electricity from sunlight, to launch later this year. [ID:nN03122510] (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)