UPDATE 1-Dow Chemical to build specialty plants on U.S. Gulf Coast

* Looks to tap cheaper shale gas in North America
* Expects plants to employ up to 3,000 workers at
construction peak
March 18 Dow Chemical Co said it plans
to build several specialty material production plants on the
U.S. Gulf Coast to take advantage of cheap shale-derived natural
gas.
Margins in Dow's performance plastics business have been
squeezed in Europe and Asia as the company uses more-expensive
crude oil-derived naphtha to make some plastics in these
regions.
In contrast, margins in North America have improved as the
biggest U.S. chemical maker uses cheap natural gas in the
region.
The plants will employ up to 3,000 workers at construction
peak, the company said, without specifying how much it intends
to invest.
The facilities will manufacture materials for several of
Dow's fastest growing market segments, including packaging,
hygiene and medical, electrical and telecommunications,
transportation, sports and leisure and consumer durables, the
company said.
"These moves directly support Dow's transformational
strategy to create additional competitive advantage for Dow's
performance businesses by expanding access to advantaged natural
gas-based feedstocks," the company said in a statement.
Dow said it was exploring specific location options on the
U.S. Gulf Coast, and that the final locations would be
determined at a later date.
Dow also said on Monday that it had reached an initial
agreement to provide ethylene supplies to a petrochemical plant
on the U.S. Gulf Coast, being developed by Japanese oil refiner
Idemitsu Kosan and trading house Mitsui & Co.