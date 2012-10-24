Dow Chemical says third-quarter profit down 39 pct

BRIEF-Olin Corp says full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range expected to be $1 billion
* Olin Corp says full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range expected to be $1 billion, +/- 5%
Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co, the largest chemical maker in the United States, posted a 39 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by price declines in all geographic areas including Europe and China.
Dow reported third-quarter profit of $497 million or 42 cents per share. This compares with a profit of $815 million, or 69 cents per share in the same quarter last year, or adjusted earnings of $729 million, or 62 cents per share.
Sales were $13.6 billion, down 10 percent, or 7 percent on an adjusted basis.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 37 cents a share, excluding items, on sales of $14.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, reported improved first-quarter earnings that were just ahead of expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.
* Robex Resources Inc says co's Mexican unit signs LOI for over 100 C Series Clean Ocean Vessels with Mexican Navy