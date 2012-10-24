Dow Chemical says third-quarter profit down 39 pct

Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co, the largest chemical maker in the United States, posted a 39 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by price declines in all geographic areas including Europe and China.

Dow reported third-quarter profit of $497 million or 42 cents per share. This compares with a profit of $815 million, or 69 cents per share in the same quarter last year, or adjusted earnings of $729 million, or 62 cents per share.

Sales were $13.6 billion, down 10 percent, or 7 percent on an adjusted basis.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 37 cents a share, excluding items, on sales of $14.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.