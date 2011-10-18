Dow Jones Indexes launches indexes for Asia, Europe

HONG KONG Oct 18 Dow Jones Indexes,
majority-owned by CME Group Inc , launched two new
regional indexes for Asia and Europe on Tuesday, applying a
similar methodology to that used for the Dow Jones Industrial
Average in the United States.
The indexes, dubbed the Asia Dow and the Europe Dow, each
comprise 30 stocks with financials the biggest sectoral weight.
"A 30-stock index is not necessarily ideal as a benchmark
for asset managers but it does lend itself well to investible
products such as ETFs, for which there is a lot of demand from
mutual funds and other investors," said John Prestbo, editor and
executive director of Dow Jones Indexes. "We see the index as a
shorthand expression of the regional market."
Seven of the component stocks on the Asia Dow are based in
Japan, the most of any nation in the index followed by
Australia, China and Hong Kong with four each.
Toyota Motor Corp , and the Hong Kong listings of
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd and HSBC
Holdings Plc are some of the large Asian blue-chips
included in the Asian index.
The Asia Dow takes a slightly different approach from others
in that Japan and Australia are also included in a Pan-Asian
index.
Traditionally, the regional investment landscape has been
split into Japan and Asia excluding Japan, partly because of the
developed nature and larger size and depth of the Japanese
equity market compared with the rest of Asia.
"We are sensitive to Japan's size, but I think there is a
countervailing trend here of looking at the region as a single
equity market which would include Japan," said Prestbo.
Southeast Asia also finds representation in the Asia Dow
with one company each from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore,
namely Astra International , CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd .
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)