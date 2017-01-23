Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment vehicle with Canada's Caisse de dépôt

BRIEF-Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors
DUBAI Jan 23 Dubai ports operator DP World said on Monday it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an investment vehicle worth US$3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide.
DP World will hold a 55 percent share in the vehicle while Caisse de dépôt, a long-term institutional investor that manages funds for public pension and insurance plans, will own 45 percent.
The platform will have "a focus on investment-grade countries" excluding the United Arab Emirates, and will invest mostly in existing assets but with up to 25 percent in greenfield opportunities, DP World said.
The vehicle will be seeded with two of DP World's Canadian container terminals located on the Pacific coast in Vancouver and Prince Rupert, it added. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.