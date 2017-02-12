Dubai's DP World not concerned about Trump protectionist policies -chairman

DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.

"Not at all. I think this is a phase. I think the sentiment that you see in America is ... in many parts of the world but this is something is going to pass," bin Sulayem said on the sidelines at a conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Toby Chopra)