版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 12日 星期日 16:50 BJT

Dubai's DP World not concerned about Trump protectionist policies -chairman

DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.

"Not at all. I think this is a phase. I think the sentiment that you see in America is ... in many parts of the world but this is something is going to pass," bin Sulayem said on the sidelines at a conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐