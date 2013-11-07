German logistics firm DPD launches same-day delivery

* Same-day delivery offers retailers a chance to compete
* eBay, Google, Wal-Mart racing to catch Amazon
* German e-commerce seen growing 12 pct in 2013
BERLIN, Nov 7 Logistics firm DPD is launching a
same-day delivery service in 19 German cities in cooperation
with courier service Tiramizoo, a move it says could help
traditional retailers compete with dedicated online dealers like
Amazon.
"This service will help traditional retailers which are
going into e-commerce to differentiate themselves from pure
online players," Boris Winkelmann, chief operating officer of
DPD Geo Post in Germany, told Reuters.
"This service allows them to generate an advantage from
their store network," he added, noting a courier could deliver
an order from a local store to a customer much quicker than from
the kind of out-of-town warehouse used by pure online players.
Same-day delivery is one of the hottest trends in e-commerce
with eBay Inc last month buying Shutl, a same-day
delivery start-up from Britain.
The U.S. Postal Service and FedEx Corp have each
started same-day delivery in select U.S. areas, while Wal-Mart
Inc and Google Inc have also been chasing
Amazon in this field.
DPD, owned by France's state postal service La Poste
, is the third-biggest parcel delivery firm in Germany
after former state monopoly Deutsche Post and Hermes
Logistik.
DPD took a 20 percent stake in Tiramizoo in August.
Tiramizoo already delivers goods for German online retailer
Conrad Electronics and is being tested by Metro's
Media Markt electronics chain.
Winkelmann said he expected the service to be used most for
more expensive goods like electronics and high-end fashion,
adding the service cost from 8.50 euros ($11.50)upwards
depending on the distance and weight of the delivery.
"It might seem expensive at first sight, but we are spoilt
in Germany because we are used to free delivery. But it is not
free, it is just that the service providers carry the costs," he
said.
Online sales of books, electronics and clothes are booming
in Europe's biggest economy, with the HDE retail association
predicting e-commerce will grow 12 percent this year to 33.1
billion euros or 7.6 percent of total retail sales.