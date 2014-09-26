版本:
BRIEF-DQ Entertainment enters pact with Viacom18 for Jungle Book merchandise

Sept 26 Dq Entertainment Plc :

* Viacom18 inks deal with DQ Entertainment Plc to launch exclusive Jungle Book merchandise in india

* Viacom18 plans to roll out products by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
