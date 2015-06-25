TRLPC: On Assignment among US cos. barring competitors from loans

| NEW YORK, June 25
has joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are
banning rivals and often their private equity owners from
participating in their leveraged loans by adding them to a
blacklist to stop them from gaining access to private
information.
The Calabasas, California-based company barred 12 firms
including competitors Insight Global and Select Staffing Service
from joining a recent $975 million leveraged loan financing
backing its acquisition of Creative Circle, which was arranged
by Wells Fargo, sources said.
The leveraged loan market is private and blacklists have
been used since about the late 1990s, increasing in use
following the credit crisis, to stop rival companies and private
equity firms from gaining access to potentially commercially
sensitive information. Borrowers also use blacklists to block
lenders, such as distressed debt investors that have previously
been difficult, from joining deals.
The use of disqualified-lender language in U.S. credit
agreements is growing and increased 21 percentage points between
the end of 2013 and 2014, according to Xtract Research. While
many players in the $840 billion a year U.S. leveraged loan
market understand why competitors are blocked, barring some
investors can make deals less liquid, which can be problematic
in volatile markets.
A blacklist can keep "competitors or non-competitors that
are unfriendly out of the most senior debt," Charles Tricomi, a
covenant analyst at Xtract Research in Westport, Connecticut,
said in an interview.
Borrowers do not want confidential information to be leaked
to competitors and do not want lenders they may deem to be
"disruptive" involved, especially if the company could
potentially be involved in a restructuring or workout in the
future, he said.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc and
Horizon Pharma Inc are among several borrowers that
issued leveraged loans in May that include disqualified-lender
language, Tricomi said.
A Houghton spokesperson couldn't immediately comment. A
Horizon spokesperson declined to comment.
"The whole purpose of a disqualified-lender list on the
borrower or sponsor side, is they want to make sure competitors
don't have access to private or financial information, or know
the terms of the debt document," Jessica Reiss, an analyst at
Covenant Review in New York, said in an interview. "They are
more inclined to put more people on the list."
Seventy-two percent of the 107 U.S. leveraged loans that
closed in the fourth quarter of 2014 included
disqualified-lender language, compared to 51 percent of loans
issued in the final quarter of 2013, according to Xtract.
In the fourth quarter of 2014, 84.4 percent of credit
agreements allowed for the blacklist to be updated to add
additional competitors, while only 78.4 percent allowed for that
at the end of 2013, according to Xtract.
On Assignment's credit agreement, which was filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, defined a disqualified
institution as a competitor, or the direct or indirect
controlling owner of such competitor, and a firm designated by
the borrower as a disqualified institution and given to the
administrative agent. The disqualified-lender list was not filed
with the SEC.
Other names on the On Assignment disqualified-lender list
include Ares Capital Corp and Leonard Green & Partners, the
people said.
Spokespeople for On Assignment, Wells Fargo and Ares
declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Leonard Green did not
return calls or an e-mail seeking comment. A spokeswoman for
Insight Global didn't return a telephone call. A Select Staffing
spokeswoman could not immediately comment.
BLACK AND WHITE
While U.S. borrowers like to blackball firms, in Europe,
some companies prefer a white list of favored or preferred
lenders. A white list is a collection of firms that have been
pre-approved to buy a loan, agreed to at the start of the deal,
Christine Tognoli, a covenant analyst at Xtract Research Europe
in London, said in an interview.
More than 80 percent of European deals reviewed by Xtract
Research Europe provided for a white list this year, up from 55
percent in 2014, she said. Only about 42 percent of credit
agreements in 2013 included them.
A white list and a black list "functionally serve the same
purpose," Paul Zumbro, a partner in the corporate department at
Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York, said in a telephone
interview. In Europe, the white list says who can buy the loan
while in the U.S. the blacklist says who can't, he said.
Regardless of domicile, borrowers are increasingly trying to
control who can purchase their debt.
The disqualified lender concept "more or less has" become a
market standard, Zumbro said.
