Higher home prices boost D.R. Horton's profit

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the top U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it charged more for its houses, and said orders rose 9 percent.
The company's net income rose to $131.0 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $111.0 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Homebuilding revenue rose 22.7 percent to $1.68 billion.
Average selling price increased 10 percent to $278,900. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget