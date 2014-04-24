版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 19:07 BJT

Higher home prices boost D.R. Horton's profit

April 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the top U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it charged more for its houses, and said orders rose 9 percent.

The company's net income rose to $131.0 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $111.0 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Homebuilding revenue rose 22.7 percent to $1.68 billion.

Average selling price increased 10 percent to $278,900. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐