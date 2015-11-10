版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 19:10 BJT

Homebuilder D.R. Horton's profit jumps nearly 44 pct

Nov 10 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's quarterly profit rose 43.7 percent as the company sold more homes.

The company's net income rose to $238.9 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26.9 percent to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐