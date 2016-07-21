D.R. Horton profit boosted by higher home sales

July 21 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.

The company's net income rose to $249.8 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $221.4 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $3.15 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)