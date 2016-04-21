D.R. Horton profit boosted by higher home sales

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.
The company's net income rose to $195.1 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $147.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $2.70 billion.
The company handed over 9,262 homes in the quarter, an increase of 12 percent. Net sales orders rose 10 percent to 12,292 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering