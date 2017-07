July 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher home sales.

The company's net income rose to $289 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $249.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sales revenue rose 17.4 percent to $3.66 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)