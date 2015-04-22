D.R. Horton orders boosted by strong start to spring selling season

April 22 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest
U.S. homebuilder, reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly
revenue and a 30 percent jump in orders as the spring selling
season got off to a strong start.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $2.32 billion from $1.68
billion as homes sold rose 33 percent to 8,243.
Net orders rose to 11,135 from 8,569 in the same period a
year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
The company's net income rose to $147.9 million, or 40 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $131
million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)