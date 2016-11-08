UPDATE 2-D.R. Horton posts slowest order growth in nearly 3 years

* Q4 orders up 3 pct vs 13 pct rise in Q3
* Expects FY 2017 home sales to rise 8-13 pct
* Shares down 4 pct premarket
By Ankit Ajmera
Nov 8 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S.
homebuilder, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit
and its slowest growth in orders in nearly three years, sending
the company's shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.
The homebuilder's results cast a shadow on the broader U.S.
housing sector, which is scrambling to keep up with rising
demand as it faces higher land costs and a shortage of
construction workers.
Shares of smaller homebuilders Lennar Corp, which
reported in September its slowest growth in orders in more than
a year, and PulteGroup Inc were down about 1 percent.
D.R. Horton said on Tuesday net sales orders, an indicator
of future revenue, rose just 3.1 percent to 8,744 homes in the
fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. Orders rose 13 percent in the
previous quarter and 19 percent in the year-earlier quarter.
"We expect the lack of order growth will be a focus for the
(earnings) call because the results were below consensus and
seem out of line with recent peer reports of rising demand,"
Wedbush Securities analyst Jay McCanless wrote in a note to
clients.
Housing data has been encouraging - new home sales increased
3.1 percent in September, pulling them close to a nine-year high
touched in July, data showed last month.
D.R.Horton said orders in the U.S. south central region,
which comprises Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, fell 1 percent.
The region is the company's second-biggest in terms of home
sales.
The company said it expects fiscal 2017 home sales to rise
8-13 percent. Home sales rose 10 percent to 40,309 in the year
ended Sept. 30.
D.R. Horton reaffirmed its gross margin forecast of around
20 percent. Analysts on average were expecting gross margin of
20.93 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose to $283.6 million, or 75 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $238.9 million, or 64
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding goodwill impairment, D.R. Horton earned 76 cents
per share, compared with the average estimate of 77 cents.
Home sales revenue rose 19.2 percent to $3.64 billion.
Up to Monday's close of $29.37, the company's stock had
fallen 8.3 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index had risen
4.3 percent. The PHLX housing index was little changed
for the period.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)