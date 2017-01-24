D.R. Horton profit jumps 31.2 pct on higher home sales

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company sold more homes.
The company's net income rose to $206.9 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $157.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Home sales revenue rose to $2.80 billion from $2.34 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: