CORRECTED-India's Dr Reddy's to buy 8 U.S. generic drugs from Teva, Allergan for $350 mln

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
(Corrects paragraph 2 to show deal is among Dr Reddy's largest buys, not its largest ever)
MUMBAI, June 11 India's No. 2 drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it agreed to buy a portfolio of eight generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc for $350 million in cash to bolster its U.S. business.
The deal is among Dr Reddy's largest acquisitions.
The drugs are being divested by Israel-based Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drugs portfolio. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.