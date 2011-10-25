UPDATE 1-India's Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 net tops f'cast

(Adds details, background, quotes, shares)

* Profit up 7.3 pct, driven by U.S sales

* U.S sales up 43 pct, domestic mkt up 9 pct

* Shares up 2.3 pct

Oct 25 Robust sales growth in the U.S. market helped India's No. 2 drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories clock a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit despite a sluggish domestic business and higher operational expenses.

Dr Reddy's said sales in North America, its largest market, surged 43 percent to 6.3 billion rupees as the drugmaker benefited from sales of generics.

Indian drug firms, which account for about a third of U.S. applications for approval to sell generics, could add $2 billion to $2.5 billion in U.S. sales in the next five years, doubling their revenue from the country, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

Drugs worth more than $140 billion are likely to go off patent in the next five years. Dr. Reddy's launched five generic drugs in the U.S. market in the fiscal second quarter alone.

In the next few years, Ranbaxy Laboratories , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's will compete for a host of big-ticket drugs losing patent protection, including Forest's Alzheimer's drug Namenda and anti-depressant Lexapro, and blood clot drug Plavix, sold jointly by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi .

Second-quarter consolidated net profit rose 7.3 percent to 3.08 billion rupees ($61.81 million), the Hyderabad-based firm said on Tuesday.

Analysts expected net profit of 2.67 billion rupees, expressing concern about pricing in the domestic market and high operational costs.

Shares in Dr Reddy's Labs, which have lost 11.6 percent in value this year versus a 17-percent drop in the benchmark healthcare index , closed at 1,579.55 rupees, up 2.3 percent in a firm Mumbai market.

REVENUE RISE

The drugmaker, also listed in the New York , said sales grew 21.2 percent to 22.68 billion rupees.

"The numbers are all above expectations. Russia has done much better; U.S. has also done better than expectations," Sarabjit Kour Nangra, vice president-research, Angel Broking, told Reuters.

"Going forward, we expect the company to report strong numbers for next two years at least."

Business in Russia grew 23 percent to 3.4 billion rupees. Sales in India grew 9 percent to 3.5 billion rupees but Europe saw a dip of more than 10 percent to 2.1 billion rupees.

Larger rival Ranbaxy, majority-owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo , plans to launch a generic version of Pfizer's blockbuster Lipitor in the U.S. market, where it will compete with Dr Reddy's in selling the cholesterol-lowering drug.

Ranbaxy plans to launch the drug on Nov 30 and is entitled to six months of marketing exclusivity.

Dr Reddy's Labs' sales, general and administration expenditure increased 26 percent on year to 7.2 billion rupees, on high freight charges, marketing expenditure in Russia and employee cost across business segments, it said.

Tax expenses nearly doubled to 630.3 million rupees.

"The numbers are good but there are concerns on operating margins side on higher costs," Sushant Dalmia, analyst at Pinc research said.

($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)