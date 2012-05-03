版本:
DragonWave loss rises as N. America revenue falls

May 3 DragaonWave Inc's quarterly loss increased as revenue from its North America segment halved.

Net loss was $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $8.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

The supplier of high-capacity broadband wireless networking systems also said it will supply Nokia Siemens Networks with microwave products.

