UPDATE 1-DragonWave posts 6th consecutive loss

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q4 loss/shr $0.38 vs loss/shr $0.25 yr ago
* Q4 rev down 39 pct to $9.2 mln
* To pay 11.7 mln euros cash for Nokia Siemens Networks microwave business
May 3 Wireless broadband network equipment maker DragonWave Inc posted its sixth straight quarterly loss as revenue from customers in North America fell sharply.
The company also amended its deal to buy Nokia Siemens Network's microwave business. It will now pay about 11.7 million euros ($15.39 million) - up from 10 million euros decided earlier - and issue shares for about 5 million euros.
The capital asset lease for the deal was reduced to 3.6 million euros from 5 million euros and the two companies eliminated sales-based earn-out payments, which would have raised the value of the deal by about 80 million euros.
DragonWave said it now expects first quarter revenue to be between $12 to $14 million.
Net loss fell to $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $18.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $9.2 million for the quarter ended Feb. 29. Revenue from customers in North America almost halved to $4.8 million.
DragonWave had forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $9.4 million in March.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $9.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Ottawa-based DragonWave closed at C$3.73 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.