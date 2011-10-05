UPDATE 1-DragonWave posts fourth straight quarterly loss

* DragonWave struggles amid Clearwire standstill
* 2 customers each account for more than 10 pct of sales
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO Oct 5 Canadian telecom equipment maker
DragonWave Inc (DWI.TO) (DRWI.O) posted a fourth straight
quarterly loss on Thursday but said revenue rose from the
previous quarter.
DragonWave - which uses microwave technology to move data
between cellular towers and the devices they serve more cheaply
than fibre - is struggling to cover the hole in its business
left by a cutback in spending at U.S.-based customer Clearwire
CLWR.O.
The Ottawa-based company said its net and comprehensive
loss applicable to shareholders was $2.2 million, or 6 cents
per diluted share, on revenue of $13.6 million.
The loss didn't include a one-time gain in the quarter of
$6.2 million, or 17 cents per diluted share.
Analysts had on average expected DragonWave to lose 21
cents a share on revenue of $12.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the previous quarter was $11 million, and in the
year-before it was $20.3 million.
The company said two customers each accounted for more than
10 percent of sales in the quarter. It said it expects revenues
for the current quarter of $12 million to $15 million.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)