UPDATE 1-DragonWave to cut 68 jobs in Ottawa, Israel

June 4 Canadian Telecom network equipment maker
DragonWave Inc will cut 68 jobs in Ottawa and
Israel in a bid to cut costs.
The company had 257 employees as of February according to a
company filing.
DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data
between cellular towers and telecom networks, expects to save
about $6 million in annual operating expenses as a result of the
job cuts.
It expects restructuring charges of about $800,000 in the
first quarter of fiscal 2013.
DragonWave has struggled to offset a cutback in spending at
its major customer Clearwire Corp, a cash-strapped U.S.
wireless provider.
It had agreed to buy Nokia Siemens Networks'
microwave technology business in November to boost sales.