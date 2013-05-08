DragonWave posts wider loss as costs rise

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt in part by higher costs.
This is the company's ninth straight quarterly loss.
DragonWave's loss widened to $27.3 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue more than tripled to $28.3 million.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.