DRB-Hicom to become exclusive Malaysia distributor of Chrysler Jeeps

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysia's auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Tuesday it has won exclusive rights to sell Chrysler Jeeps in the country.

DRB-Hicom and Chrysler entered into import and distribution agreements for four Jeep models, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange. DRB-Hicom did not specify the value of the deal.

DRB-Hicom, mainly owned by Malaysia tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, already distributes vehicles from Proton, Honda, Mitsubishi, Audi and Suzuki. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jason Neely)