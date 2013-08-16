CORRECTED-Malaysia DRB-HICOM unit seeks govt approval to sell life assurance business

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects deal value to 518 mln rgt from 580 mln rgt In paragraph 1)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 A unit of Malaysian autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-HICOM is seeking government approval to sell Uni Asia Life Assurance Bhd in a deal valued at 518 million ringgit ($158.10 million).
The buyer is an unnamed company to be owned by Prudential Insurance Company of America and Malaysia's Bank Simpanan Nasional on a 70:30 shareholding basis, DRB-HICOM said in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday.
DRB-HICOM said its 51 percent owned Uni Asia Capital had submitted an application for the country's minister of finance to review the proposal to sell its 100 percent stake in Uni Asia Life Assurance for cash.
Malaysia's central bank had given the green light on August 15 for UAC to start negotiations with "certain parties" who want to acquire an interest in Uni Asia Life Assurance, DRB-HICOM said. ($1 = 3.2765 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.