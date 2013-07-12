版本:
Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner was parked for 8 hours before fire

ADDIS ABABA, July 12 Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday smoke was detected coming from its aircraft with registration number ET-AOP after it had been parked at Britain's Heathrow airport for more than eight hours.

"The aircraft was empty when the incident was observed. The cause of the incident is under investigation by all concerned," the airline said in a brief statement on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner that caught fire.
