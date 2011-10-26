UPDATE 4-Dreamliner carries its first passengers and Boeing's hopes

* Carriers looking to save fuel with carbon-composite jet
* Ambient light, improved cabin pressure for passengers
* Boeing hopes plane will cement its domination of Japan
market
* ANA also interested in stretched version
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Boeing Co Dreamliner,
the world's first carbon-composite airliner, flew to Hong Kong
from Tokyo carrying its first paying passengers on Wednesday in
a flight that could set a new benchmark in air travel.
Its takeoff into clear blue skies after a salute and shower
by an airport fire truck came exactly 53 years after Boeing's
first ever jetliner, the 707, began commercial services in the
Pan Am colors.
The Dreamliner does not fly any faster than that first
aircraft, but it is not supposed to. Instead, it is designed to
make the hours aloft more pleasant for passengers and cheaper to
fly for owners battling for profit amid the rise of low cost
carriers.
The Dreamliner that flew Wednesday with 240 passengers is
owned by All Nippon Airways Co and a jubilant
Shinichiro Ito, the airline's president and CEO, described his
brand new plane as a "game changer."
He acknowledged, however, that production hiccups that
delayed delivery for three years had put his carrier "through
hard times".
With its mostly carbon-composite body, Boeing's
technological flagship offers a 20 percent improvement in fuel
efficiency and a 30 percent reduction in maintenance costs.
Its cabin builders promise a flight with ambient lighting
engineered to lull passengers to sleep. The cabin also boasts
higher air pressure that will make the interior feel like 6,000
feet rather than the 8,000 feet on other jetliners.
Passengers on ANA's jet were treated to shifting hues of
color, including a rainbow display as the aircraft lifted off
from the tarmac in Tokyo, its engines a gentle whistle. The
quiet engines and greater cabin air pressure might create a new
problem in air travel: making conversations of fellow passengers
easy to hear.
Its other bells and whistles include windows that are 30
percent bigger and which can be dimmed electronically,
seat-to-seat e-mail, bidet-equipped lavatories with their own
windows and bigger touchscreen entertainment panels.
Gino Bertuccio, an Italian cosmetic importer living in
Miami, said he liked the windows, although he wondered how well
they will work after wear and tear and curious children.
Bertuccio, who describes himself as an aviation enthusiast
spent $30,000 in an auction to buy his ticket on the flight.
"I don't have a wife that might say no," he explained as the
cabin dimmed to a mellow rainbow.
Boeing's focus on making the 787 more comfortable and
lighter also points to the reality that faster, gas-guzzling air
travel is not the industry's future.
The continuing squeeze on profits from budget carriers and
soaring fuel costs have made the luxury of time-saving too rich
for ANA and other airlines, and forced Boeing and European rival
Airbus to adapt their products.
"For carriers with high operating margins, the 787 is
critical for gaining a cost competitiveness," said Masaharu
Hirokane, an analyst at Nomura Holding in Tokyo. "For ANA to be
a launch customer is a plus."
The Dreamliner was originally conceived in 2001 as the
"Sonic Cruiser," designed for a bygone era of aviation that
quickly morphed into one filled with bankruptcies. It was a
design that promised the first serious speed increase since the
advent of the now defunct Concorde.
Most jetliners cruise at around eight-tenths the speed of
sound. The Sonic Cruiser promised mach 0.98, lopping hours off
long-haul flights between Tokyo and New York. But back then oil
was a third of the cost and as it began a climb to near $100 a
barrel, Boeing and its airline customers changed course.
Thus was born the Dreamliner, its only link to the shelved
Sonic Cruiser proposal being the use of carbon composites.
JAPAN DOMINANCE
The Dreamliner's success or failure will depend much on
Japan, the only major aviation market where Boeing clearly
dominates its European rival.
More than a third of the Dreamliner is built by Japanese
companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Fuji Heavy Industries
.
Of Boeing's Dreamliner backlog of 821 orders built up over
the three years of delays, nearly a tenth of them are from
Japan.
ANA's Ito said on Wednesday his airline expects to have
seven 787s by the end of the year, nine by the end of the
business year in March 31 and 20 a year after that.
Boeing's vice president in charge of the Dreamliner program,
Scott Fancher, joined Ito on the first commercial flight and
said his company was sticking to a target of building 10 of the
aircraft a month by 2013.
"We are comfortable we have an executable plan," he said,
declining to say how many will be built by the end of the year.
He also demurred on the question of what Boeing would do
with production slots for 24 Dreamliners cancelled by China
Eastern Airlines on Oct. 17 because it was unable to
wait for output to pick up.
Air New Zealand too voiced concerns over possible
further delays last week. The carrier said it is seeking
compensation from Boeing.
The plane builder on Sept. 26 said it expects to break even
on the plane this decade. Boeing releases its latest earnings
results in the United States on Wednesday.
ANA however, remains fiercely loyal. That enthusiasm may
extend to a stretched version of the Dreamliner, the 787-10.
While Boeing has yet to commit to a launch, the Japanese
airline's vice president, Keisuke Okada told Reuters on the
flight "the dash 10 is very attractive for us". ANA, he added,
encouraged Boeing to go ahead with a launch.
Enthusiasm among other Japanese and other airlines for the
Dreamliner has been undimmed by the delayed Dreamliner.
"Airlines are, if anything, even more keen to get their
hands on the aircraft. The advanced technology used in the 787
means that, in spite of the delays, it is still ahead of its
time," said Paul Sheridan, head of risk advisory at aviation
consultancy Ascend.
The 100 seats available to paying passengers on the flight
Wednesday sold out as soon as they went on sale, with 25,505
people scrambling online for the scarce tickets priced at 78,700
yen. A pair of tickets that ANA offered on the Yahoo auction
site for charity sold for 890,000 yen ($11,693.601).
Tsuneko Hayashi, from Tokyo, was one of the few who got a
ticket.
"It's light so it might flip over in the wind," she quipped
as she waited to board the plane as ANA's Ito and Boeing's
Fancher prepared to crack open a sake cask with wooden hammers
to toast the flight. "I am really interested in it," she added.
The aircraft made it safely to Hong Kong where it was
greeted by another fire engine shower, drums and dancing lions.
($1 = 76.110 Japanese yen)
