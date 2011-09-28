Flyers comment on Boeing's 'plastic' airplane

(For more on Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, click )
By Natalia Konstantinovskaya and Anna Jakubek
TOKYO/CHICAGO, Sept 28 Boeing Co's first
787 Dreamliner touched down in Japan on Wednesday and will start
commercial flights next month.
Reuters asked flyers around the world what they thought
about the prospect of boarding the world's first "plastic"
airplane.
For the most part, travellers were enthusiastic about riding
the light-weight, carbon-composite 787, and sampling some of the
added comforts it promises. Their comments are as follows:
TOKYO
"It's not plastic! It's the latest technology based on
carbon fibre," said 77-year-old Yasuo Kaneko, who was waiting
for a friend at a coffee shop at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, where
All Nippon Airways' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner
touched down on Wednesday.
"I think the 787 would actually be safer than an ordinary
airplane, so I would love to try flying on it," he said.
NEW YORK
In the United States, Jack Goldberg, a 69-year-old attorney
from New York, said he is confident the plane is safe.
"I have no problem flying on it. Some plastic is almost as
hard as metal," said Goldberg, who flies six or seven times a
year. "I'm sure they'll do enough test flights."
Composite materials comprise 50 percent of the Dreamliner,
including the huge, single-piece fuselage barrel that will seat
about 250 passengers and wings designed to hold thousands of
gallons of jet fuel.
Traditional commercial planes feature far more aluminum. The
use of composites and other technologies permits higher cabin
humidity, bigger windows, better fuel efficiency and a quieter
ride.
The plane has been through rigorous testing and is certified
by the Federal Aviation Administration. After three years of
production delays Boeing has an order backlog of 821 planes to
deliver.
PARIS
"You have to have progress. I don't see anything wrong with
that," said Aly Congo, a 56-year-old pastor from Burkina Faso,
during an 18-hour layover in Paris for Singapore.
"Anyway plastic is everywhere, starting with cars," Congo
said. "It's new but people will appreciate it because of utility
and performance."
LONDON
Nevertheless, some would-be 787 travellers would just as
soon stick with the tried-and-true aluminum airplanes.
"The word plastic doesn't fill me with hope," said Eileen
Thomson, a 63-year-old grandmother in London.
"It doesn't sound secure to me, plastic," she said. "People
have an idea of what plastic means in their minds: plastic
bottles, carrier bags, cartons - you don't expect a plane to be
made of plastic."
TOKYO
Noriko Ozawa, a 60-something Japanese grandmother, echoed
that view.
"I am just not so sure of its safety since it is so new.
Personally, I would wait to take it until the safety is fully
assured," she said, on her way to meet her daughter at Haneda
Airport.
CHICAGO
Ante Gelo, 38, a bartender in Chicago, felt the same way.
But he said the use of carbon composites was not an automatic
deal-breaker for him.
"When you think plastic, you think of something like a straw
or a lid. You don't think of a plane," Gelo said. "But I am
assuming you are not up there in some cheap plastic, it has to
be something sturdy".
"Not knowing anything else about it, it doesn't really scare
me," he said. "But I would need to know more about it rather
than jumping in and saying yes it's fine or no it isn't."
