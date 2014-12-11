Hearst Corp buys 25 pct stake in Dreamworks' Awesomeness TV

UPDATE 2-Insurer Cigna beats profit estimates, boosts earnings forecast
* Anthem files petition to review Cigna deal decision (Adds details, analyst comment)
Dec 11 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said Hearst Corp has bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network, Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.
Hearst Corp is a publisher of newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle and Hearst magazines and also operates television channels.
Under the deal, Awesomeness TV, which has a subscriber base of over 114 million, will get immediate access to Hearst's subscription video on demand technology to accelerate its ability to offer content directly to consumers across various platforms, DreamWorks said a statement.
The two companies will support Awesomeness TV's efforts to enter into new content channels and broaden its audience, the company said.
Dreamworks, last year, bought Awesomeness TV, whose videos offer everything from beauty tips to life advice. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)
May 4 Delta Air Lines apologized on Thursday after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting passengers, the latest U.S. airline to apologize over incidents on board their flights.
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.