UPDATE 1-Comcast in talks to buy DreamWorks Animation for more than $3 bln - WSJ

April 26 Comcast Corp, the largest
U.S. cable operator, is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion,
The Wall street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
It was not immediately clear what a deal would mean for
DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Journal said.
(on.wsj.com/234MiJX)
DreamWorks spokesman Dan Berger declined to comment, while
Comcast was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
An acquisition of DreamWorks by Comcast will bring a breath
of fresh air for the company that has held several unsuccessful
buyout talks in the past.
In September 2014, DreamWorks was reported to be in talks
about a possible sale to cash-rich Japanese communications and
media company Softbank Corp. (reut.rs/1VVey2g)
A few months later, in November, Hasbro Inc was said
to be in early talks to buy the maker of the "Shrek" and "Kung
Fu Panda" franchises. The talks formally ended a few days later
after the toy company's board voted to walk away. (reut.rs/2356fQT)
More recently the Glendale, California-based DreamWorks has
held discussions with potential buyers in China, the Journal
reported citing people close to the company.
Dreamworks Animation was spun off from DreamWorks Studios in
2004 as a separate listed company.
The earlier DreamWorks Studios was founded in 1994 by Steven
Spielberg, David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg, who moved with
the spin-off and remains chief executive of the animation
company.
DreamWorks, which is in the middle of a turnaround, has been
reducing its dependence on the volatile feature films business
to concentrate on increasing revenue from licensing its original
content to media houses and video-streaming companies such as
Netflix Inc and Verizon Communications Inc's
Go90.
Shares of DreamWorks, which has a market cap of $2.35
billion, closed at $27.12, on Tuesday, while Comcast ended at
$61.05.
