Comcast to buy DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion

April 28 Comcast Corp, the owner of NBCUniversal, said on Thursday it would buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for $3.8 billion in cash.

The $41-per-share offer represents a premium of 27.3 percent to DreamWorks' Wednesday close. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)