Comcast to buy DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Comcast Corp, the owner of NBCUniversal, said on Thursday it would buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for $3.8 billion in cash.
The $41-per-share offer represents a premium of 27.3 percent to DreamWorks' Wednesday close. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.