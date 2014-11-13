Hasbro in talks to buy DreamWorks Animation - NYT

Nov 12 Toymaker Hasbro Inc is in talks
to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc,
the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the
matter.
Under the proposed deal, Hasbro would pay a mix of cash and
stock, though an exact price has not been determined yet, the
newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/1Ew7UTa)
DreamWorks spokesman Matthew Lifson and Hasbro spokeswoman
Julie Duffy said separately that the companies do not comment on
rumors and speculation.
The talks with Hasbro come more than a month after
discussions with Japan's Softbank fell apart, with one
source citing price as a dissuading factor.
Negotiations between the Hasbro and DreamWorks are
continuing and may still fall apart, the newspaper quoted the
people as saying.
DreamWorks shares closed at $22.37, giving it a market value
of $1.91 billion. Hasbro stock closed at $57.47, with a market
capitalization of $7.22 billion.
